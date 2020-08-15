Image caption The public has been told not to attend Wrexham Maelor Hospital unless necessary

There have been no new cases of coronavirus at Wrexham Maelor Hospital over the last seven days, according to public health officials.

Thirty patients with Covid-19 are still being treated at the hospital, although the number of cases has reduced from about 60 at its height.

Wrexham still has the highest number of cases per 100,000 population in Wales but new infections are in decline.

There is also a small number of cases at Deeside hospital in Flintshire.

Both hospitals are run by Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board.

Gill Harris, the health board's executive director of nursing and midwifery, said most of the patients have been treated at the Maelor for more than 15 days and they were recovering.

She advised people to only visit the hospital "if it is absolutely necessary".

"Supporting vulnerable family or friends, or accessing healthcare services, remain the only reasons anyone other than staff should be accessing the site," she said.

Coronavirus case rates in Wales Change per 100,000 population over last seven days

Meanwhile, overall there have been 10 new infections reported in the last week in Wrexham.

This shows a decline over the last couple of weeks and the case rate - the number of positive cases per 100,000 population - is now in single figures for the week.

Six areas of Wales have reported no new cases at all.

Coronavirus case rates Cumulative cases per 100,000

Although the total case rate in Wrexham is the highest in Wales - 1012.8 per 100,000 - the rate of increase has slowed down.