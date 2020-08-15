Image caption A stretch of the road was cordoned off with motorists told to avoid the area on Thursday

A 16-year-old boy is due in court charged with possessing an imitation firearm after reports of gun shots in the Vale of Glamorgan.

South Wales Police were called to the Redlands Road area of Penarth at about 14:00 BST on Thursday.

No one was seriously hurt.

The teenager, who is also charged with assault, and racially aggravated common assault, will appear before Cardiff Magistrates on Saturday.

Two other males, a 16 year-old from Penarth and a 20 year-old from Cardiff and a 16 year-old female from Cardiff, have been released on bail.

South Wales Police said all of them knew each other.

The force is appealing for information.