Image copyright Darren Image caption A helicopter, part of the emergency team involved on Saturday

A police officer has died following an incident involving a jet-ski in Gwynedd.

North Wales Police said the off-duty officer was retrieved from the water at Pwllheli but, despite "extensive medical intervention", died at the scene.

The alarm was raised shortly after 16:30 BST on Saturday that a man had fallen from a jet-ski and was in the water.

His next of kin have been informed.

Chief Constable Carl Foulkes said: "We are extremely sad to confirm the death of one of our police officers who died off-duty today, and our heartfelt sympathies go to his family, friends and colleagues."

Mark Jones, general secretary of North Wales Police Federation, said: "To lose a colleague is a very dark day for us all. Policing is a close-knit family and tonight we mourn the passing of 'one of our own'.

"Throughout the coming days and weeks we will be here to support the family, friends and colleagues during this very difficult time and we express our heartfelt sympathies to all those involved."

North Wales Police said it would not be releasing any further details at this time.