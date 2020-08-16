Image copyright Terry Hughes/Geograph Image caption A group of nine men had "no equipment" as they tried to climb Tryfan

An exhausted walker had to be airlifted off a mountain in Snowdonia after suffering a panic attack.

He was in a group of nine men who had left London at 04:00 BST on Saturday to climb Tryfan, which measures 3,010 ft (918m), according to rescuers.

They had "no equipment, no experience and no knowledge of the route," said Ogwen Valley Mountain Rescue. The man was flown to their base.

Rescuers said it was "yet another preventable callout".

Three of the men had decided to go back down the mountain at an early stage and two went ahead and reached the summit, according to the rescuers.

They rang the other four to advise them to turn back "but they had no idea how to get down and strayed off the ridge on to the west face".

"One male then had a panic attack and could no longer move due to extreme exhaustion," the rescue team said.

They were found by rescuers on Saturday afternoon and helped to safety.

The man, who said he had a history of panic attacks, was winched into the helicopter from the ridge and flown to Ogwen Valley Mountain Rescue's nearby base.