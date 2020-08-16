Image copyright Darren Image caption A helicopter, part of the emergency team involved on Saturday

A police officer who died following a jet-ski incident in Gwynedd has been named locally as Barry Davies.

North Wales Police said the off-duty officer was pulled from the water at about 16:30 BST on Saturday, but died at the scene.

Hundreds of tributes have been paid on social media to the "dedicated officer and father".

His family posted he "absolutely loved his job" and thanked the emergency services for trying to save him.

North Wales Police, who said the officer's next of kin had been informed, called it a "dark day".

Dwyfor Meirionnydd MP Liz Saville Roberts said she personally knew the officer and said he was "a gentleman of an officer and a loss to both this force and community".

Chief Constable Carl Foulkes said: "We are extremely sad to confirm the death of one of our police officers who died off-duty today, and our heartfelt sympathies go to his family, friends and colleagues."

Mark Jones, general secretary of North Wales Police Federation, said: "To lose a colleague is a very dark day for us all. Policing is a close-knit family and tonight we mourn the passing of 'one of our own'.

"Throughout the coming days and weeks we will be here to support the family, friends and colleagues during this very difficult time and we express our heartfelt sympathies to all those involved."