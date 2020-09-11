Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption "Existence is a challenge"

Some male voice choirs fear they will never sing again due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The body representing more than 90 Welsh choirs said social distancing rules and fears about members' safety posed an "existential threat".

Beaufort Male Choir has begun rehearsing outdoors in a rugby club stand to ensure their safety.

But the choir's secretary said restrictions needed to be relaxed to allow safe rehearsals indoors.

Male voice choirs have long been symbolic of Wales' cultural heritage and epitomise its reputation as a land of song.

Since lockdown was announced in March, all choirs have had their rehearsals and concerts cancelled.

It has led to a loss of income for some, but all have missed the social activity that came with weekly rehearsals and tours.

Image caption Chris Evans had a "tear in his eye" when he heard the choir sing for the first time since lockdown

Chris Evans is secretary of the Beaufort Male Choir in Ebbw Vale and is also secretary of the Welsh Association of Male Choirs (WAMC).

He said: "It's an existential issue for some. One, the demographics in choirs and in male choirs are quite old. So it means that there will be choristers who don't want to sing again.

"And if you're only a small choir and 50% of you decide they don't want to do it again, that means that existence is a challenge."

He added some choirs were struggling for venues in which to practise, and choirs had lost money over the summer.

Beaufort Male Choir rehearsed last week for the first time since March in the stand at Ebbw Vale RFC, so the men could socially distance.

Image copyright Beaufort male choir Image caption Beaufort Male Choir, pictured with Tom Jones for the One Show in 2015, have had to rehearse separately during lockdown

During lockdown the choir had been unable to rehearse, but members had been practising at home with recorded instructional videos from its musical director.

Mr Evans said rehearsals at the rugby ground had been an emotional reunion: The first song that they sang last week was [the Welsh hymn] Gwahoddiad.

"I wasn't singing because I was running the mask store, but it brought tears to the eyes... it was brilliant to sing again."

Image copyright Beaufort Male choir Image caption The choir, pictured before the pandemic, hopes to return to performances next year

The Welsh Association of Male Choirs surveyed its members about the pandemic and its report said:

Almost all activity ceased in March, while two major concerts of massed choirs in London and Cardiff were postponed

More than 450 individual concerts have been cancelled, half of which were fundraisers for charities

43 choir tours throughout the UK and Europe were cancelled

An estimated loss of almost £140,000 across more than 90 choirs - the biggest single loss affecting one choir was £15,000

Image copyright Beaufort male choir Image caption Beaufort's long choral history dates back to 1869 - this undated photo is one of those found by Chris Evans in the archives

President of Beaufort Male Choir, Labour's Member of the Senedd for Blaenau Gwent Alun Davies, wants better guidance on rehearsals that would enable safe indoor practice sessions over the winter.

"There is nobody here who wants to break rules, and there is nobody here who wants to see people become ill as a consequence of what I am suggesting.

"But what we are looking at is having an element of normality that will be especially important as we face a winter, and those long dark cold months."

Despite concerns for the future, the WMAC said 50% of the choirs it surveyed had begun booking concerts for 2021.

In the meantime, it said efforts were ongoing to keep in touch with members and encourage virtual rehearsals.