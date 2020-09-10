Image copyright Gwent Police Image caption A toxicology report found Jennifer Davidson had heroin and cocaine in her system

A woman who died in her home was not found by police as she was under the bed, an inquest heard.

Officers searched for Jennifer Davidson in her bedroom in Caldicot, Monmouthshire, after her family reported her missing in January.

The inquest in Newport heard how police found the 37-year-old's body the following afternoon under her bed.

The coroner said even if she had been found she "would not have been revivable".

Senior Coroner for Gwent, Caroline Saunders, recorded a conclusion of drug-related death, with a toxicology report showing she had heroin and cocaine in her system.

During the inquest family members raised concerns about why Ms Davidson, a cashier, had not been found during the initial police search.

Ms Davidson was reported missing by her family on 24 January, and her body was found two days later.

The police officer who searched her bedroom said several of the light bulbs in the house had not been working.

But Ms Saunders said: "I'm satisfied that even if the police had discovered her on the first occasion she would not have been revivable."