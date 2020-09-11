Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened near Llandeilo on Wednesday afternoon

A motorcyclist has been killed in a crash in Carmarthenshire.

The 60-year-old man died after his yellow Triumph Daytona motorbike collided with a grey Citroen Xsara on the outskirts of Llandeilo.

Police said the man died "a short time after the collision" on Wednesday at about 14:30 BST, at the old Carmarthen Road junction of the main A40 Llandovery to Carmarthen road.

Dyfed-Powys Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage.