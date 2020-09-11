Motorcyclist killed in crash with car in Llandeilo
- 11 September 2020
A motorcyclist has been killed in a crash in Carmarthenshire.
The 60-year-old man died after his yellow Triumph Daytona motorbike collided with a grey Citroen Xsara on the outskirts of Llandeilo.
Police said the man died "a short time after the collision" on Wednesday at about 14:30 BST, at the old Carmarthen Road junction of the main A40 Llandovery to Carmarthen road.
Dyfed-Powys Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage.