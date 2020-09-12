Image caption Friday night saw no repeat of social distancing issues in queues outside bars in St Mary Street in Cardiff city centre from a week before

People need to take an "individual and collective responsibility" to help curb a Covid-19 case rise, say community leaders.

From Monday, new rules mean groups of six must be part of the same extended household whether at home or in pubs and restaurants.

Cardiff council said checks on pubs and clubs on Friday night showed people following rules to socially distance.

It comes after five bars were ordered to comply with Covid-19 safety rules.

But social-distancing was in evidence outside the clubs and bars in the city's St Mary Street, where there were problems reported last weekend.

"It was much better than the scenes we saw last Friday and Saturday, said Dave Holland, director of public protection at Cardiff council.

"We went out and spoke to the licensees and said is clearly not acceptable, it is not good for their business.

"The city centre needs to be a place where people can go in have a meal, enjoy themselves, meet their friends and feel safe."

He said so far the compliance was "much better" and licensees had "responded well".

South Wales Police and Crime Commissioner Alun Michael said: "The people running the bar need to stick to those rules but, at the end of the day, it comes down to individual and collective responsibility."

Image caption Police on duty and socially-distant queuing in place in St Mary Street on Friday night

Mr Holland added: "We know the virus is not transmitted necessarily in commercial premises, it's transmitted in small gatherings, social gatherings you're not getting it off the waiter in the restaurant.

"You will get the virus from people that you know, and that you have close contact with."

Image copyright Ian Cottrell Image caption A scene from the previous weekend: Officials want licensed premises to ensure social distancing rules are followed to avoid crowds gathering

Mr Holland said it was role of the council and police to enforce the rules on social distancing with commercial premises ensuring compliance, such as ensuring customers' names were recorded as part of test and trace requirements "because, if something goes wrong, that's how I stop the disease".

Cardiff's case rate has steadied over the last week and has risen by 12.8 cases per 100,000 - below the Wales average.

The highest rate for cases in Wales remains in Caerphilly county, with the area currently in lockdown.

There are also concerns about an increase in cases in Rhondda Cynon Taf and Merthyr Tydfil.

Mr Michael told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast programme: "It comes down to the individual, every one of us.

"The local authority has a role, the police have a role, employers running bars have a role, but, essentially, this is only going to work if we all recognise and keep the solidarity that we've had in Wales.

"The trouble is once you go out as a group, people tend to come closer together, forget that they're supposed to be distancing socially.

"The answer is, let's all stick to the rules."