Walker dies after 'significant fall' on Snowdon

Image copyright Bill Boaden Image caption Police had received several reports that a walker had fallen at the Pyg Track

A walker has died after falling a "significant distance" on Snowdon.

Police had received several reports that a walker had fallen at the Pyg Track on Wednesday.

The coastguard helicopter and the Llanberis and Aberglaslyn mountain rescue teams carried out a search at Pant y Lluwchfa and later found a body.

Llanberis Mountain Rescue said they "would like to pass on their sincere condolences to the family of our fellow hill walker".