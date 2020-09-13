Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on the A55 eastbound

A 17-year-old scooter rider has suffered life-threatening injuries after being in collision with car.

The incident involving a Vauxhall Astra happened on the A55 at St Asaph, Denbighshire, at about 22:00 BST on Saturday.

He was initially taken to nearby Glan Clwyd Hospital, Bodelwyddan.

But he was then airlifted to a specialist trauma centre at Royal Stoke University Hospital in Stoke-on-Trent.

North Wales Police appealed for witnesses or motorists with dash cam footage to get in touch.