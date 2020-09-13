Image caption PHW has named a number of pubs and bars in the city where cases have been confirmed

People in Newport are being warned to look out for symptoms after a number of cases were linked to pubs and clubs in the city.

Public Health Wales (PHW) said it was investigating following an increase in positive cases in the area.

Newport has the fourth highest Covid-19 rate in Wales, with 43.3 cases per 100,00 of the population.

Heather Lewis, of PHW, said some people were "ignoring social distancing guidelines".

"In a small number of cases people are not being frank and honest with contact tracers about who they have met while infectious," she said.

PHW, Newport City Council and Aneurin Bevan University Health Board have launched an investigation into the rise in the number of cases in the area.

On Sunday, 15 new cases in the area were reported, bringing the total of new cases in Newport to 67 in the last week, according to PHW figures.

The cumulative number of cases in Newport over the last seven days has risen to 43.3 per 100,000, the fourth highest rate, behind Caerphilly, Merthyr Tydfil, and Rhondda Cynon Taf.

PHW said people who had visited pubs and bars in the city must be "extra-vigilant" for Covid-19 symptoms - including a high temperature, persistent cough, and loss of taste and smell - after a number of cases were linked to establishments.

In a statement, the public health body, said people should isolate and book a test immediately if they started to feel unwell, if they visited these premises during the infectious period:

Breeze on Cambrian Rd on 4 and 5 September

The Potters on Upper Dock St on 5 September

Break 'n' Dish on Stow Hill between 1 and 8 September

Tiny Rebel Rogerstone on Wern Industrial Estate on 6, 7 and 8 September

Ye Olde Bull Inn on High St, Caerleon on 4 September

The Handpost on the junction of Risca Road/Bassaleg Road on 8 September

Three Horseshoes on Pillmawr Rd on 6 September

PHW said Newport council had been working with businesses to make sure they were meeting social-distancing measures, but "there is a need to remind everyone that they must adhere to restrictions and distancing guidelines when attending such premises."

Ms Lewis, consultant at PHW, said most people had been sticking to social distancing guidelines and co-operating with investigations into the spread of coronavirus in the area.

"Sadly, there is evidence that some people are ignoring social distancing guidelines, are failing to self-isolate when they have symptoms," she said.

"Our message for the public is that Coronavirus has not gone away, and it can be a very serious illness - especially for older and vulnerable people."She added: "We must all play our part, consistently and for a sustained period of time, to protect our vulnerable or older friends, family members and loved ones."

On Saturday, Health Minister Vaughan Gething told BBC Wales: "I'm obviously concerned about figures in some of the Gwent cluster.

"We think what explains some of the figures is that before local lockdown and travel restrictions, there will have been contact between some Caerphilly residents and people in neighbouring authorities. We need to understand fully what is happening there."