Image copyright Family photo Image caption Gerald Corrigan is among the alleged victims of the fraud

A 49-year-old man has appeared in court charged with defrauding crossbow murder victim Gerald Corrigan.

Richard Wyn Lewis, 49 of Llanfair yn Neubwll, Anglesey, denies six fraud charges dating back to January 2015.

Mr Corrigan, 74, was murdered outside his home near Holyhead in April last year.

Mr Lewis's partner Siwan Maclean, 51, also pleaded not guilty at Caernarfon Crown Court to a charge of money laundering involving £50,000.

Mr Lewis, who appeared via video link from a Liverpool remand centre, faces six charges of making false representation worth £250,000 between January 2015 and April 2019.

The allegations relate to an investigation launched by North Wales Police in May 2019 after the shooting of retired lecturer Mr Corrigan.

Terence Whall, 39, was handed a life sentence for the murder and three other men were also jailed for trying to conceal evidence.

Image caption Mr Corrigan died three weeks after being shot outside his cottage, Gof Du

The charges against Mr Lewis include the sale of Mr Corrigan's home at Gof Du, the purchase of property and land at Llanddona, Anglesey, a planning application and the sale of a horse and car to Mr Corrigan and his partner Marie Bailey.

Mr Lewis also denies five other fraud charges involving the buying and selling of horses, building work, and planning applications.

The trial is expected to be held next April.