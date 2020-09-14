Image copyright TfW Image caption The site would test new trains for the Wales and Borders network

A plan to build a £100m rail-testing centre of excellence near the Brecon Beacons could be scuppered by a rival project in Lincolnshire.

An opencast mine near Ystradgynlais has been earmarked by Powys and Neath Port Talbot councils for the project.

However, Powys councillors have been told it faces competition for UK government support from a scheme near Scunthorpe proposed by Siemens.

A Welsh Government advisor said they had to "move fast" to clinch the deal.

The rail-testing tracks would allow trains and their drivers to be tested at speeds of up to 100mph.

Currently manufacturers have to send trains across Europe for testing before they come back to the UK for service.

The Nant Helen opencast mine is currently the preferred site for a Global Centre of Rail Testing Excellence (GCRE) in the UK.

'Wrestling match'

Welsh Government economy advisor Arthur Emyr told councillors the UK government had been asked for £30m to develop the site, but now faced competition.

He said: "We are in a bit of a wrestling match with the UK Government in terms of their support for this project."

Mr Emyr added that the Siemens plan was "quite some way behind" the Welsh project in terms of readiness, but he pointed out the German firm already had a close relationship with UK ministers.

Asked how much of a risk the Siemens project was to Wales, he said there were "commercial challenges that we can't meet head on until we have policy clarity".

"Industry will sit back until there's a decision," Mr Emyr warned.

"We have to move fast."

A month-long consultation on the Nant Helen proposal will begin later this week, before plans are submitted for approval by the end of the year, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.