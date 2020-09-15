Wales

Body of man pulled from Llansteffan estuary

  • 15 September 2020
Llansteffan beach Image copyright Google
Image caption Rescuers recovered a body on Tuesday morning in the River Towy estuary

A body has been found in a river estuary following reports of a man getting into difficulty in the water.

Emergency services said they had recovered the body of a man at Llansteffan, Carmarthenshire.

A search and rescue operation is ongoing for others who may be in the water, though Dyfed-Powys Police said it was "not clear" if anyone else had entered the estuary.

Police are appealing for information from any witnesses.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites