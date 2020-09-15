Image copyright Getty Images Image caption About 10% of deaths in Wales in the year to date have involved Covid-19

There were four deaths involving Covid-19 in Wales, in the latest weekly figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

This compares with three deaths registered the week before.

The deaths occurred in hospitals involving patients from Carmarthenshire, Denbighshire and Gwynedd, and another of a person at home in Cardiff.

It takes the total of deaths up to 4 September to 2,569 in Wales.

The ONS counts registered deaths, which unlike the daily figures from Public Health Wales, also includes registered deaths in all places.

These include care homes, hospices and people's homes. It also counts deaths when Covid-19 is suspected by doctors not just confirmed and included on the death certificate.

Apart from the previous week, it is the lowest number of registered deaths reported since the pandemic began.

There were no deaths in care homes involving the virus for the second week running.

Elsewhere, England had 74 deaths involving Covid-19, with three deaths in Northern Ireland and two in Scotland.

The number of deaths fell across the majority of the English regions, with south-east England having the most deaths -17.

Deaths during the pandemic in Wales All causes and those involving Covid-19 by week

When looking at so-called excess deaths, these are now 64 (11.6%) fewer than the five-year average, in the week ending 4 September.

Looking at deaths overall and how they compare with what we would normally expect to see has been used as a key indicator for how the pandemic is progressing

In Wales, the number of deaths fell from 591 to 488. Of these, 0.8% involved Covid-19.

To compare, across England and Wales, 12.8% of deaths mentioned flu or pneumonia on the death certificate.

In the pandemic so far, there have been 25,363 deaths overall, which is 2,054 (8.8%) more than the five-year average.

Separate figures from Care Inspectorate Wales out ton Tuesday show they have been notified of 4,281 deaths of care home residents from all causes since 1 March.

This is 53% more care home deaths than notified in the same time period last year, and 40% higher than for the same period in 2018.

Of these, 745 deaths involved suspected or confirmed Covid-19, which makes up 17% of all reported deaths.