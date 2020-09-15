Explosives accused 'interested in white supremacy'

Image caption Russell Wadge was arrested after counter-terrorism officers searched Baglan Farm

A man who stored grenades, mines and chemical weapons at his remote farm had an interest in Nazi Germany and white supremacy, a court has heard.

Counter-terrorism police raided the property of Russell Wadge in Trimsaran, Carmarthenshire, in June last year.

Newport Crown Court heard the large stocks of chemicals found "could kill or injure" when put together.

Mr Wadge, 58, denies 28 charges of possessing explosive devices and chemical weapons.

The court heard Mr Wadge "proudly admitted" making hydrogen cyanide, "one of the most rapidly acting poisons known to man".

Tom Little QC, prosecuting, said: "We need to consider the B - word - not Boris but Brexit.

"There were those frustrated by the delays to the Brexit process who were agitating, but they did not have access to this range of chemicals."

'Cyanide in freezer'

He said hydrogen cyanide was discovered in the freezer, and a pint-glass containing a liquid with a sticker indicating poison was found "between the salad cream and ginger beer" in the fridge.

The jury heard internet searches showed significant interest in the white supremacist terror attack in New Zealand in 2019.

When questioned by police, Mr Wadge said he did not believe in any extremism and had a "keen interest" in chemistry.

However, Mr Little said: "This is not a case about naïve enthusiasm in chemistry - we say it is so much more."

Image caption Mr Wadge is alleged to have been planning to use the weapons "at some time"

Books describing how to make improvised plastic explosives, three jars of gunpowder and the ingredients to make a "very dangerous explosive" called TATP (triacetone triperoxide), as used in the Manchester Arena bombing, were found.

Boxes of grenades, mines and scale drawings of a KGB weapon to deploy hydrogen cyanide were also discovered and Mr Wadge had researched an antidote, Mr Little said.

The prosecution said the accused man told police, "if it's dodgy or poison, I love it" and sought out restricted information for "the thrill or buzz of it".

Mr Wadge has admitted five charges of unlawful possession of poisonous chemicals without a licence.

The trial continues.