Image copyright Geograph/ Eric Jones Image caption The attack happened on the Maesgeirchen estate in Bangor, Gwynedd

Attackers of a man who had part of his ear bitten off and was stabbed and slashed with a knife, have been jailed.

David Burnie, 31, was jailed for 12 years and Elfed Jones, 25, got a nine-year term for the "senseless" attack.

Mold Crown Court heard victim Philip McGough has been left permanently disfigured.

Burnie, of no fixed address, was convicted of wounding with intent, while Elfed Jones, 25, of Farrar Road, Bangor, admitted the same offence.

The attack happened on the Maesgeirchen estate, Bangor, in January.

Judge Rhys Rowlands said the defendants had been "spoiling for a fight" in the run up to it.

"It was a cowardly and sustained attack, two against one," he said.

Image copyright North Wales Police Image caption David Burnie had denied wrongdoing but was convicted by a jury

He added Jones had stabbed and slashed Mr McGough with a knife, disfiguring him in what he called a "senseless and sustained attack".

Mr McGough, who knew Burnie, also suffered multiple fractures to his nose, a deep gaping wound to the side of his mouth and feared he was going to be killed.

"Part of the ear bitten off was recovered and Mr Burnie's DNA recovered from it," prosecutor Simon Rogers said.

Image copyright North Wales Police Image caption Elfed Jones admitted the offence and asked the victim to forgive him

Brian Treadwell, defending, said Burnie continued to deny any wrongdoing or that he was a "grass" who had given information about Jones's involvement.

Elen Owen, for Jones, said his client had a drug problem and hoped the victim could forgive him.

"This has genuinely been a wake-up call," she added.

During sentencing, Burnie appeared on videolink from Berwyn prison, Wrexham, and was muted after ranting at the camera.