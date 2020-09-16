Police are investigating the death of a man found injured in the road.

Emergency services were called to Thornhill Road, near the Excalibur Drive roundabout, in Thornhill, Cardiff, at about 22:45 BST on Tuesday.

He later died of his injuries. South Wales Police said it believed he had came off a pushbike.

The road was closed for a number of hours as officers investigated and an appeal was made for anyone with information to come forward.