The lockdown across Rhondda Cynon Taf will be reviewed by the Welsh Government in two weeks' time

Patients needing hospital covid care are increasing in the locked-down county of Rhondda Cynon Taf, say doctors.

Strict new rules came into force on Thursday evening after a spike in Covid-19 cases there.

Its 240,000 residents are not be able to enter or leave the county without a reasonable excuse.

Health officials say hospital admissions will increase further if people ignore the latest restrictions.

The local authority became the second council area to enter a local lockdown in Wales, following Caerphilly last week.

"It's a very rapidly changing picture," said Dr Kelechi Nnoaham, director of public health at Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board, which covers Rhondda Cynon Taf (RCT), Merthyr Tydfil and Bridgend.

"At this time last week, we really didn't have any significant cases in the hospital, but that's changed."

He said they were now dealing with a "handful" of cases.

"We always knew that once community transmission got sustained, we will begin to pick up cases in the hospital," he told BBC Radio Wales' Breakfast programme.

Image caption A mobile testing site set up in Abercynon witnessed long queues on Thursday

"So it's exactly what we expected. It's probably going to increase in the hospital now if we do not to take additional measures, but we are doing so at this point."

Health officials said the initial wave of infections appears to have been in younger people.

"But it's only a matter of time before it seeps into the older population, who are more likely to be vulnerable, who are more likely to become ill if they do get it, and therefore end up in hospital," added Dr Nnoaham.

Public Health Wales warned on Thursday that "there may be more deaths in the coming days" with both RCT and Caerphilly county in local lockdowns.

Figures released on Thursday revealed more than half of all Covid-19 hospital admissions in Wales were in the Aneurin Bevan health board area, which covers Caerphilly and Newport, and Cwm Taf Morgannwg.

Wales' Health Minister Vaughan Gething said there had been a "rapid" rise in cases in RCT, with 82.1 infections per 100,000 people over the past seven days.

The latest equivalent figure across Wales was 21.4 per 100,000.

Wednesday's rate of positive tests for the past week in RCT was 5.1% - the highest in Wales. Mr Gething previously warned a positive rate of 4% across Wales would trigger a national lockdown.

The Wales average is 2.4%.