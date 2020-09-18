Image copyright Family photo Image caption Fflur Green, 24, was a passenger in her boyfriend's car when he lost control and crashed into another car

A man has been jailed for causing the death of his girlfriend through careless driving.

Sion Francis Davies, 23, from Blaenau Ffestiniog, Gwynedd, lost control on a bend and crashed head-on with another car on the the A487 on 11 July 2019.

Front seat passenger Fflur Green, 24, was treated at the scene but died before she reached hospital.

Sentencing him to eight months, the judge at Caernarfon Crown Court told him: "Your driving killed her."

Collision investigators found the car had been travelling on the road between Gellilydan and Maentwrog at 40mph (64 km/h) at the time - within the speed limit - but was up to three-quarters on the wrong side of the road.

The crash happened on the A487 between Gellilydan and Maentwrog

A statement from Ms Green's mother Judith Vaughan Jones, which was read to the court, said "I can honestly say my life has been torn apart.

"It's hard to function as a human being.

"She was my first born, she was perfect in every way. The day she died, part of me died too."

A statement from her father, Christopher Green, said: "I dread answering the phone as I associate it with bad news and harm to my family."

He said there had been a "lack of compassion from this defendant", adding: "He hasn't considered the feelings of the family and appears to have carried on with life regardless of what happened that night."

Davies' defence barrister Jonathan Austin said he denied being callous since the accident and accepts the crash was his fault.

Sentencing, Judge Timothy Petts said: "You did not set out to kill anyone that night, let alone your girlfriend, but your driving killed her.

"You will have to live with the consequences for your whole life."

Davies, who had admitted the charge at a previous hearing, was also banned from driving for three years and four months.