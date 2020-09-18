Image caption Derek Cummings criticised a lack of specific advice to people who had previously been shielding

Shielding will not necessarily return during a second wave of coronavirus, the Welsh Government has suggested.

Those most vulnerable to Covid-19 had been asked to stay inside since the beginning of the pandemic.

The 130,000 people who received letters were then told they could stop shielding from 16 August.

The government has said the situation now is "very different", despite a recent rise in cases and fears of a second wave.

And the UK government has said it should be a "last resort".

Loneliness 'the safest way ahead'

But Derek Cummings, who was previously shielding, said a lack of advice makes him feel he is taking important health decisions into his own hands.

Mr Cummings, from Cwmparc in Rhondda Cynon Taf - which is currently under a local lockdown - said: "I don't think they've got a handle on it.

"[They] make it up as they go along - if it comes down to people like me using common sense. There's not enough advice to save our lives.

"Shielding means isolation, and the loneliness that can bring, but for some that now feels like the safest way ahead."

The Welsh Government did say while it has not "set arbitrary rates" to trigger the reintroduction of shielding, it can be considered further down the line alongside other interventions.

"When we initially advised those who were extremely vulnerable to adopt shielding measures earlier this year, the Wales-wide position was very different," a spokesman said.

"Coronavirus was widespread in all communities in Wales. There were no measures in place in any sectors of society to reduce the spread of the virus and no rules or regulations in place.

"Things are different now - asking people to stay isolated at home entirely is not the best option at the moment and could cause more harm to people's mental and physical health.

"We have seen a rapid increase in cases in some parts of Wales, but this has not changed the specific advice to people in the shielding population at this time."