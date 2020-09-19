Wales

Man killed in crash on Flintshire A55 expressway

  • 19 September 2020
accident sign

A 44-year-old man has died following a crash on the A55 in Flintshire.

Police said the incident happened on the on-slip to the dual carriageway by junction 33 at Northop.

It happened just before 01:00 BST on Saturday and involved a Vauxhall Astra car, and occurred while a broken-down Vauxhall Grandland X vehicle was being recovered.

North Wales Police said the victim's family have been informed and appealed for witnesses.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites