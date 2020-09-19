Image copyright Alan Hughes/Geograph Image caption Bracelet Bay is a popular spot in the Mumbles area of Swansea

A woman has been taken to hospital with "serious injuries" after she was hit by a vehicle on a footpath near the car park of a popular beach.

Two people - including a young girl - were hit by a car in Bracelet Bay car park in the Mumbles area of Swansea at about 14:30 BST on Saturday.

The girl was hurt but police say her injuries are not believed to be serious.

The 84 year-old driver was not injured. Police have appealed for witnesses.

Both the woman and the girl were taken in an ambulance to Morriston Hospital in Swansea.