Man arrested after woman and dog hit by car in Cardiff
A woman has been seriously injured after being hit by a car in the Ely area of Cardiff.
Police said the same vehicle, a silver Mazda MX5, was believed to have struck a dog moments before on Stanway Road at about 16:00 BST on Saturday.
Officers said the 46-year-old woman was taken to hospital with "serious injuries that are not life threatening".
A 41-year-old man was arrested shortly after the incidents.
South Wales Police have appealed for any witnesses or those with dash-cam video footage to come forward.