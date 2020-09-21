Image copyright Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board Image caption Actor Michael Sheen issued a video plea for eligible groups to get the free flu vaccine

Actor Michael Sheen has urged communities to "keep another potentially deadly virus at bay - the flu".

The NHS is preparing for a difficult winter ahead as the coronavirus pandemic coincides with flu season.

Eligible people in Wales are encouraged to get their free flu vaccine to "protect yourselves, your communities and your NHS".

Public Health Wales launched its biggest ever flu campaign on Monday.

In a video recorded for Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, Michael Sheen warned that Covid-19 was still circulating amid concerns of a second wave.

"We all know how busy the NHS have been over the last few months dealing with the effects of Covid-19 and most of us have stood on our steps clapping for them. They still need our support," he said.

"This year it is more important than ever to play your part in reducing the impact flu has on our hospitals.

"Please get the flu vaccination as soon as you can."

It comes days after NHS Wales unveiled its plans for the winter, which included 5,000 extra hospital beds in case of a worst case scenario in a second wave of Covid-19.

Who is eligible for the vaccine?

Those eligible for a free NHS flu vaccine this year include:

those with long-term health conditions

those aged 65 and over

pregnant women

children aged two to 10 years old

carers, domiciliary carers and care home staff with regular client contact, as well as care home residents

Community First responders and volunteers providing planned first aid

Frontline health and social care workers

household contacts on the NHS shielded list

those with a learning disability

People aged 50 and over may also be offered a free NHS flu vaccine later in the season.

YouGov research, on behalf of Public Health Wales, has revealed that 68% of those eligible for the free vaccine said they would be "very likely" to be vaccinated this year.

It also said 50% of respondents believe having a flu vaccine was "much more important" this year as a result of Covid-19.

Health Minister Vaughan Gething, said: "This year we are extending the flu vaccine to more people than ever before.

"I understand that some people may be concerned about going to their community pharmacy or GP surgery to get their vaccine because of Covid-19, but surgeries and pharmacies will be following the latest safety practices."