Image copyright Penarth RNLI Image caption A lifeboat and helicopter was involved in the rescue of the injured crew member

Two people were rescued from a yacht after one of the crew was injured.

A lifeboat from Penarth RNLI was involved in the dramatic rescue near Lavernock Point off the Vale of Glamorgan coast at about 11.30 BST on Sunday.

A helicopter paramedic was winched down into the lifeboat and taken to the 32-foot vessel to give medical treatment.

The injured sailor was airlifted to hospital and the yacht taken to Barry Docks.

The Penarth crew helped the remaining sailor on board the yacht, which was struggling to make progress against the outgoing spring high tide and suffering engine difficulties.