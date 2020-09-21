Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Merthyr Tydfil is one of the four areas impacted by the new rules

Four more counties in south Wales will go into lockdown from 18:00 BST on Tuesday.

Merthyr Tydfil, Bridgend, Blaenau Gwent and Newport will have the same restrictions as Rhondda Cynon Taf.

People will not be able to enter or leave the areas concerned without a reasonable excuse, including to work if they cannot do so from home.

Licensed premises like pubs will need to shut by 23:00 every night, with that rule also extended to Caerphilly.

People will only be able to meet others outside their own household outdoors - meetings with people from their extended households will be banned in the four areas.

The new measures affect 431,000 people, bringing more than 850,000 in Wales under local lockdown, with restrictions brought in to Caerphilly county borough and Rhondda Cynon Taf earlier in September.

Health Minister Vaughan Gething said it follows rises in Covid-19 cases in the four counties.

At a press conference Mr Gething said he would hold "an urgent meeting" on Wednesday with all councils, health boards and police forces in south Wales - "from Bridgend to the border with England".

It will discuss the wider regional situation and whether further coronavirus control measures are needed.

Earlier senior UK government' advisers warned of a "six-month problem" of rising cases - and potentially 50,000 new deaths.

Mr Gething said he could not "definitively" give a timescale of how long lockdown measures would be needed.

He said the change in seasons would mean "there will be more people indoors" and it would be "more difficult" to do more activity indoors.

Mr Gething added there was no timescale of "when we will be through this."