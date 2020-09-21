Image copyright Google Image caption No date can be set for the inquest until more investigations take place, Pontypridd Coroner's Court heard

A three-year-old boy who appeared malnourished was found dead at his home in Cardiff, a coroner has been told.

Three weeks earlier a family friend had reported concerns about Taiwo Abubakar's welfare to police.

The boy, who was a twin and born in Nigeria, was found by police on 29 June this year at a home in Cwmdare Street, Canton.

A post-mortem examination initially reached no conclusions and a police investigation is still ongoing.

'Unnatural death' suspected

The senior coroner for South Wales Central, Graeme Hughes, was told further investigations were needed.

He told a hearing at Pontypridd Coroner's Court: "I suspect the death may be unnatural" as he ordered the investigation.

He said no date could be set for an inquest until he received further updates from the pathologist and South Wales Police.

The hearing was told Taiwo was identified by his father.

Mr Hughes said he wished to "pass on my own condolences to Taiwo's family".