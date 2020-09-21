Wales

Swansea E-scooter crash: Man dies when he hits parked car

  • 21 September 2020
Julian Thomas Image copyright Family photo
Image caption Julian Thomas "would help anyone", his family said

A man died when his electric scooter hit a parked car.

South Wales Police said Julian Thomas, 55, was killed at the scene of the crash in Baglan Street, Swansea, at about 00:10 BST on Sunday.

Mr Thomas, from the St Thomas area of Swansea, was described as a "quiet, unassuming man" by his family who "would help anyone".

Officers have asked anyone with information about the collision to contact them.

Mr Thomas's family said in a statement: "He was dearly loved by his children Darran, Kelly and Heulwen, his grandchildren, sister, brothers, nephews and all his friends, which there were so many.

"He was a quiet, unassuming man who would help anyone. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him."

