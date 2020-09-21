Image copyright Dyfed-Powys Police Image caption Michael O'Leary was reported missing after failing to return home from work

Human tissue was found at the property of a man who is accused of murder, a court has heard.

A piece of intestine weighing 10g was found at an address in Bronwydd Road, Carmarthen, owned by Andrew Jones, 53, accused of killing Michael O'Leary.

Pathologist Dr Stephen Leadbeatter told Swansea Crown Court the tissue had come from Mr O'Leary's body.

Mr Jones denies murdering Mr O'Leary, a father-of-three, after discovering he was sleeping with his wife.

Intestine had been 'subjected to heat'

Dr Leadbeatter told the court that the tissue had two defects and "areas of discolouration", which could suggest it had been subjected to heat.

He said changes to the cells in the tissue and a loss of definition "could be in keeping" with the idea it had been exposed to heat.

Forensic scientist Robert Lewis told the court he had seen CCTV from Bronwydd Rd which seemed to show a fire near a quarry face at the property in the early hours of 29 January.

Mr O'Leary, from Nantgaredig in Carmarthenshire, went missing on 27 January.

Image caption Rhiannon Jones had been having an affair behind her husband Andrew's back since 2019, the court was told

Mr Lewis said the CCTV seemed to show highly flammable materials being ignited and then dying back, possibly fuelled by petrol.

Mr Lewis said it was "highly unlikely" that the piece of tissue found would be the only remains of a human body left after any fire.

The trial continues.