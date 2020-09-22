Image copyright Ben Birchall | PA Wire Image caption Merthyr Tydfil has the highest Covid-19 rate in Wales, with 102.8 cases per 100,000 people

Hundreds of thousands of people will have new local lockdowns imposed later, prompting a council leader to say more can be avoided if rules are followed.

Bridgend joins Blaenau Gwent, Merthyr Tydfil and Newport as the latest areas to face new rules as cases rise.

Huw David, leader of Bridgend council, said more places could avoid similar lockdowns "but it is down to the people of Wales following the guidance".

Caerphilly and Rhondda Cynon Taff were the first areas to go into lockdown.

First Minister Mark Drakeford will take part in talks later, chaired by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, on efforts to tackle the rise in coronavirus across the UK.

Scotland and Northern Ireland ministers are also due to attend the emergency Cobra meeting, along with senior government scientific advisers.

Wales' Health Minister Vaughan Gething is due to hold a meeting with the local authorities affected by the tighter restrictions, as well as neighbouring councils, the NHS and police, for what he described as a "joined-up regional conversation".

He told a media briefing on Monday that if data suggested further restrictions were needed across the whole region "then we can, of course, make that decision".

Bridgend council leader Mr David said: "There is a chance that we can avoid local restrictions in other parts of Wales, but it is down to the people of Wales strictly following the law and following the guidance."

He said people should maintain social distancing, wash their hands frequently and "if they've got the symptoms, stay at home".

Merthyr has the highest Covid-19 case rate in Wales over the past week with 102.8 cases per 100,000, with 83.3 in RCT, 60.1 in Blaenau Gwent, 53 in Caerphilly and Bridgend, and 45.3 in Newport.

Public Health Wales' data, published on Monday, showed Wales' average was 29.2 cases per 100,000.

The new measures affect 431,000 people, meaning just over 850,000 will be under local lockdown from Tuesday evening - more than a quarter of the 3.1m people who live in Wales.

Under the rules, nobody is able to enter or leave the six counties without a "reasonable excuse".

Friends and family can no longer meet indoors, while overnight stays are also banned.

All licensed premises will have to shut at 23:00.

Elvis fans all shook up

Image caption The Elvis Festival has been cancelled in Porthcawl, Bridgend county

The annual Elvis music festival in Porthcawl, Bridgend county, which usually attracts about 35,000 fans and 100 impersonators has already been cancelled due to the coronavirus.

But anyone still planning to visit from outside the area after previously booking stays would be breaking the law due to the new restrictions, according to Mr David.

"There will be no Elvis here meeting them, they will be met by South Wales Police force and action will be taken against people who break the law," he told BBC Radio Wales.

Hundreds of fines have already been issued for breaking lockdown rules in Wales.

'It is something we were fighting to avoid'

Image caption The six counties hit with the lockdown restrictions all adjoin one another

Newport council leader Jane Mudd said she was very supportive of the lockdown measures brought in by the Welsh Government.

"Despite the warnings that we needed to follow the rules already in place, we have seen numbers of cases continue to rise significantly," she said.

Blaenau Gwent council leader Nigel Daniels said: "Only by working together can we help break the cycle of infection, protect our loved ones, the wider Blaenau Gwent community and prevent further more widespread restrictions."

Merthyr Tydfil council deputy leader Lisa Mytton said she was "deeply disappointed" by the need for a local lockdown., adding: "It is something we were fighting to avoid."