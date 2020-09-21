M4: 'Serious' crash closes motorway at Llandarcy
- 21 September 2020
The M4 is closed in both directions in Neath Port Talbot following a "serious" accident, police have said.
Emergency services are at the scene of a crash involving a motorbike and a car between junction 43, for Llandarcy, and junction 44 for Llansamlet.
Tailbacks are already stretching as far as junctions 41 and 46, in either direction, while roads into Swansea, Neath and Briton Ferry are congested.
Motorists are being advised to avoid the area.
Diversions are in place along the A4230 through Skewen and the A465 past Neath.