Image copyright Mat Hart Image caption One person has been injured and is being taken to hospital, the Welsh Ambulance Service says

A person has suffered a number of injuries after a house explosion in Monmouthshire.

Gwent Police said homes have been evacuated following the incident on Lower Church Street, Chepstow.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said it had sent a large number of resources to a property after being called just before 18:30 BST.

The Welsh Ambulance Service said the injured person was being taken to hospital.

Image copyright Liza Hawkins Image caption Smoke could be seen rising from the area

It said an air ambulance, two rapid response vehicles, an emergency ambulance and the hazardous area response team - a group of paramedics trained to go into the "hot zone" of incidents - had also been sent to the scene.

A cordon is in place, with police advising people to stay away from the area.

Footage, filmed from Tutshill Cliff, shows fire engines either side of the house spraying jets of water on the building to try and put the fire out.

'People were screaming'

Ben Powell lives opposite and was wearing headphones when he heard "a massive bang".

"It shook my flat," said the 27-year-old chef.

"I looked out my window and there were literally bits of the house opposite everywhere and people were screaming.

"The house looked like a bomb had gone off inside but then there was a little flame - and within two minutes the whole house had caught fire.

"It's dreadful. I just hope everyone is okay."

Image copyright Guy Hamilton Image caption Fire fighters are on the scene at Lower Church Street