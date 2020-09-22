Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption PC Matthews had been due to face a disciplinary hearing for discreditable conduct when she died

A police officer convicted of drink-driving and being drunk in charge of a child was on the phone to her mother when she was hit by a train, and inquest has heard.

PC Lianne Matthews from Roath, Cardiff died in Caerphilly on 3 February.

Gwent coroners' court heard she had a history of anxiety, depression, suicide attempts and alcohol misuse.

Coroner Sarah Le Fevre said it was not clear whether she intended to take her own life at the point of impact.

The inquest heard the 38-year-old had told doctors she had not drunk alcohol for several months.

She had recently returned to work and was due to face a police disciplinary hearing by South Wales Police for discreditable conduct.

The court heard on the night she died, PC Matthews had an argument with her partner about whether she had been drinking and would not answer any further calls from him.

Her mother had persuaded her to go home to her sons and partner when she heard the sound of a train horn followed by silence.

Assistant coroner for Gwent Sarah Le Fevre described that sound as "unthinkable for a parent".

A statement from train driver Andrew Lee said his train was not due to stop at the station, he had been driving at 50mph (80 km/h) and there was "simply no time to stop".

Mr Lee said he did not believe it was a deliberate act.

'Possible she changed her mind'

The coroner said it was possible PC Matthews had intended to end her life, but she changed her mind after speaking to family members.

Giving a narrative verdict, the coroner said: "I cannot safely conclude that at the point of impact she intended to take her own life.

She expressed her sincere condolences to the family.