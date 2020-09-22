Image copyright Getty Images

Twelve students at Swansea University have tested positive for coronavirus.

Students have been arriving at the university over the past week for the new term.

Officials have not disclosed details about the nature of how they came to be tested or if the cases were linked.

In a statement, the university said it understood there would be "anxiety about this development" but insisted safety was the "top priority".

"Our immediate concerns are for the affected students and their family along with the health and wellbeing of our wider university community," it added.

"We are working closely with the NHS and PHW who are taking the lead on the response to this development and are following the track, trace protect strategy."

The university previously said plans to keep students safe included "bubbles" among flatmates, which means a ban on parties or having people over to stay.

Those plans are understood to be broadly in line with most other Welsh universities.