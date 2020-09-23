Image copyright Dyfed-Powys Police Image caption Michael O'Leary was reported missing after failing to return home from work

A man accused of murdering his wife's lover arranged for his daughter to watch the pair at a rugby club just two weeks before he died, a court heard.

Andrew Jones, 53, is accused of luring Michael O'Leary to his property at Cincoed Farm, Carmarthenshire, on 27 January before shooting him dead.

Swansea Crown Court heard Mr Jones sent his daughter Cari a message asking her to "watch them for me", to which she replied: "I've got my eye on him".

Mr Jones denies murder.

Earlier in the trial, the court heard Mr Jones, of Bronwydd Road, Carmarthen, had found out his wife, Rhiannon Jones, had a secret phone, and he used it to "lure" Mr O'Leary to Cincoed Farm.

Mr O'Leary, from Nantgaredig, Carmarthenshire, was reported missing after failing to return home from work. His body has never been found.

On Wednesday, the court heard of text messages between Mr Jones and daughter Cari Jones.

On 11 January, just over two weeks before Mr O'Leary was allegedly murdered, Mr Jones sent Cari a message asking whether Mr O'Leary was "hovering" around his wife - and her mother - Rhiannon.

Cari replied: "No, don't worry. I'll let you know if there's a problem. I've passed the point of caring and I'll put him in his place. I've got my eye on him."

"That's my girl," Mr Jones replied.

In the messages, Mr Jones also told Cari, who faces no charges, Mr O'Leary had been messaging his wife "in the last hour".

Image caption Rhiannon Jones had been having an affair behind her husband Andrew's back since 2019, the court was told

Giving evidence, DC Andrew Fawkes-Williams of Dyfed-Powys Police said this suggested Mr Jones had been monitoring their communication in some way.

The court heard Mr Jones made a number of searches on his devices for a "covert camera shop" and "UK spy gear".

He also searched for "hunting shops near me".

The jury was told Mrs Jones and Mr O'Leary continued to message each other after she had told her husband the affair was over.

At one stage, she bought a new phone and sent Mr O'Leary a message, which read: "You can text me on this number now."

She added that she thought it was "safe to text", adding "I don't know what the hell he's done".

Image copyright CPS Image caption The court has heard human tissue was found at Mr Jones' farm

A message from Mr Jones to his wife was also read out by prosecutor William Hughes QC, which said: "I love you so much. You and Mike must be having a giggle about this issue.

"You can't stand the sight of me and just want him. It would be better if I just disappeared."

The court also heard of a number of messages sent by Mr Jones to friends from Nantgaredig RFC asking if there was "any news about Mike".

In one message he wrote that he "can't get over Mike," before adding he hoped "he's in Spain partying or something".

On Monday, the court heard human tissue had been found at Mr Jones' farm and DNA analysis had shown a 10g piece of intestine originated from Mr O'Leary.

The trial continues.