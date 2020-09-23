Farmers' helpline expanded across north Wales

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Brexit uncertainty and coronavirus has added to farmers' anxiety, said helpers

Farmers with anxiety in north Wales are to be offered free support from the Church in Wales.

The Tir Dewi helpline has helped more than 200 farmers and their families since launching in west Wales five years ago.

Now it has expanded its service to Gwynedd, Conwy and Anglesey, with plans to cover the entire country.

However the charity said it is concerned that many farmers may be reluctant to ask for help.

Project leader Elen Skyrme said farmers across the region revealed worries over money, mental health, rural crime and poor internet and mobile signal, were the most common.

"What is clear is that farmers aren't struggling with a single issue but combinations of several problems, one on top of the other."

The scheme will appoint "rural-life advisors" in every diocese to help those struggling with countryside life.

However, it faces the challenge of convincing farmers in need of help to use it.

Image copyright Gareth Davies Image caption Gareth Davies said the scheme must convince farmers to ask for help

"The problems farmers are struggling with makes depressing reading but our concern is that many farmers have told us they wouldn't seek help for fear of embarrassment, shame or other concerns over confidentiality is awful," said Tir Dewi chief executive Gareth Davies.

"Farmers and their families need to know that all our help is confidential and we will never judge."

Delyth Owen, leading the service in Anglesey, added: "We know making the call can be difficult, but talking is the first step towards finding a solution."

