Image copyright Family photo Image caption Dean Harry Skillin was described as a "happy-go-lucky, caring person"

A man has appeared in court charged with murder in connection with an attack near a hotel in Bangor.

Brandon Luke Sillence, 24, is accused of murdering 20-year-old Dean Skillin from Caernarfon.

Magistrates in Llandudno heard there was a disturbance near the Waverley Hotel at about 22:30 BST on Saturday and Mr Skillin later died in hospital.

The defendant was remanded in custody until Friday when he will appear before Mold Crown Court.

He is also accused of assault causing actual bodily harm on another man at the hotel.