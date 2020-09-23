Image caption Russell Wadge was arrested after counter-terrorism officers searched Baglan Farm

A man accused of possessing explosive devices and chemical weapons has told a jury "people who love explosives are not necessarily bad people".

Russell Wadge was charged after counter-terrorism police raided his property in Trimsaran, Carmarthenshire.

Newport Crown Court heard large stocks of chemicals found in June 2019, "could kill or injure" when combined.

Mr Wadge, 58, denies 28 charges of possessing explosive devices and chemical weapons.

At the start of his defence, he said he worked out how to make explosives from former radio valves when he was five years old.

The defendant said he was 12 when first made a "bogus bomb and nearly killed myself".

He denied it was ever his intention to harm himself or anyone else through what he described as a hobby throughout his life.

Image copyright CPS Image caption Russell Wadge said he had an interest in explosives from a young age

Mr Wadge said while he was studying at Neath College he suggested he carried out a project on "emulsion explosives" as part of his studies.

He said: "I suggested I could make these - I wasn't allowed to do it - it went down like a lead balloon."

Mr Wadge also said his employers at Swansea council suspended him after finding chemicals he had brought into the laboratory he worked in at trading standards.

He said he later resigned, but failed to get onto a teacher training course.

Between 1995 and 2006, Mr Wadge said he ran a company selling isobutyl nitrates as "poppers" to create euphoric feelings until it was made illegal.

Image copyright CPS Image caption Potassium nitrate was found at Russell Wadge's property, the court heard

After that he said he was a house husband with more time to investigate things he always wanted to do.

Mr Wadge said he liked "a challenge to figure something out" and told the court he spent about 18 months trying to develop a scheme for carbon capture for power stations.

Comparing those documents to instructions he had in his possession to make nerve gas, he said: "These sarin nerve gas notes you've got are one nights work."

He added: "I was surprised when police produced three sets of my nerve gas calculations. I do it once and lose interest and try the calculations again another time"

When asked what he meant by the "dark arts" Mr Wadge said: "I have an interest in nerve agents - they are toxic which is interesting. Explosives are interesting, because they blow things up. It's interesting."

He said explosives were designed for commercial purposes rather than for war or terrorists adding: "Nobel loved explosives, people who love explosives are not necessarily bad people. they're fun. Explosives are fun."

He also claimed if the hydrogen cyanide bottles that had been found at his home were broken in the courtroom "the concentration in here would not be sufficient to kill".

'Things of beauty'

Mr Wadge said he had not realised that the law changed in 2016 to ban people from owning cyanides but claimed he had his stash for 25 years so "was not going to use them for a terrorist attack".

He added books and pamphlets on cyanide were "antiques from the 1940s and 50s".

He also described claymore mines found at his home as "things of beauty".

The mines which were bought online were not armed and while he had the knowledge to arm them, he never would, jurors heard.

The defendant added: "Everything I've re-collected from 1995 onwards, I've managed to go that long without arming them or killing anyone."

The trial continues.