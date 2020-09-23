Image caption The Penally Training Camp is on a list of potential locations to house asylum seekers

A man has been arrested following protests at a former military base set to house asylum seekers.

Dyfed-Powys Police took the 50-year-old man into custody on suspicion of public order offences after a "disturbance" at Penally, Pembrokeshire, on Monday.

The entrance to the base was blocked, with First Minister Mark Drakeford saying it had become a target for "hard-right extremist protesters".

Proposals could see 230 people housed at the base until claims are processed.

The move by the UK Government has not been discussed with the Welsh Government, and has brought a number of protests.

These have been organised by groups who are against the move and others who said they welcomed asylum seekers but believed the base was unsuitable for them.

Image caption About 100 people took to the beach in Tenby on Sunday to say the site was inappropriate

He said there was another protest at the site on Tuesday night that involved 40 people, with "minimal disturbances and no further arrests".

There was also a gathering on Wednesday morning of people supportive of asylum seekers.

"We will always work to ensure that everyone's voices are heard, in a peaceful and safe way," said Supt Anthony Evans.

"We understand that tensions are running high in the community, but Monday night's scenes endangered everyone and caused understandable alarm."

He added "a significant amount of footage" was being reviewed from officers' bodyworn cameras and social media, with prosecutions likely for those identified committing crimes.