Image copyright Family photo Image caption Tony Hillard's family paid tribute to the emergency services who tried to save him at the scene

A family has been left "beyond heartbroken" by the death of a motorcyclist in a crash on the M4 in Neath Port Talbot.

Tony Hillard, 70, died at the scene between junction 43, for Llandarcy, and 44, for Llansamlet, on Monday.

His family said they had been able to "take some comfort in the fact he died doing something he absolutely loved".

South Wales Police has appealed for witnesses. No other vehicles were involved.

'Loving family man'

"He was such a huge part of the family that we just don't know how we are going to continue without him," said a family statement.

"We can only describe him as a first-rate, loving, caring, family man, [who] was always the first to offer his help and support.

"Throughout his whole life he had a love and passion for motorcycles which he passed on to so many family members."

Relatives also paid tribute to the emergency services called to the crash, which happened at 16:20 BST, and said they had been "overwhelmed by... support and kindness" from family, friends and the community.