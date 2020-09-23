Image caption Ant McPartlin (pictured left with Dec on Britain's Got Talent) admitted a drink driving offence in 2018

A man who kept calling police to complain Britain's Got Talent star Ant McPartlin was still on TV after his drink driving conviction, is jailed.

David Kates-Lowick, of Oldford Rise, Welshpool, admitted breaching an order by contacting Dyfed-Powys Police when it was not a genuine police matter.

Mr McPartlin went into rehab after a drink driving conviction in 2018.

Kates-Lowick, 57, who was subject to a suspended sentence, was jailed for 19 weeks at Llandudno Magistrates' Court.

James Neary, prosecuting, said four calls were made to the police force in three days, during which Kates-Lowick told call handlers he was frustrated Mr McPartlin could still drive and be on TV when others would have lost their job.

'Plea for help'

Kates-Lowick told the court he was an alcoholic and under the influence of prescription drugs when he made the calls.

Defending him, Owain Jones said his client had called the 101 non-emergency line, not 999, and had not used foul language.

Mr Jones said Kates-Lowick had mobility problems and was a recluse, adding the call contents suggest he had "significant mental health issues" and constituted "a plea for help".

Court chairman David Subacchi activated 10 weeks of Kates-Lowick's suspended sentence earlier, and sentenced him to a further nine weeks in prison, to run consecutively, for the most recent offence.

"This sort of behaviour just can't go on," Mr Subacchi told Kates-Lowick.