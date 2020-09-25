A pedestrian has been hurt in a serious collision in Swansea.

The crash happened in the early hours in the Morriston area at about 02:40 BST.

The A4067 Neath Road was closed in both directions following the crash near the Wychtree roundabout but the northbound carriageway has since reopened.

No further details have been released by officials regarding the circumstances of the crash or condition of the pedestrian who was struck.

South Wales Police has asked motorists to avoid the area.