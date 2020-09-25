Image caption Mr Foden said he had worked at Ysgol Friars for more than 20 years

A head teacher facing claims he bullied staff has been found guilty of unacceptable professional conduct.

Neil Foden's fitness to practise hearing was told he "singled out" a teacher by blaming him for the cancellation of a school trip in 2014.

The hearing was told the head of Ysgol Friars in Bangor, Gwynedd, "should have appreciated the need for an independent and balanced investigation" before starting disciplinary proceedings.

Four other allegations were not proved.

The Education Workforce Council panel heard allegations against Mr Foden from three members of staff between April 2014 and October 2016.

He was alleged to have called the same teacher disciplined over the cancelled school trip "baby face" in conversations with the chair of governors - this was not proved.

He was also accused of telling a meeting of governors the same teacher was "known to the police" and the chair of governors that he would never teach again - both of these allegation were also not proved.

An allegation he unfairly commenced disciplinary allegations over the way a second teacher excluded pupil from an exam was also unproven.

It was proved that Mr Foden treated a third teacher unfairly when providing a reference in 2016 in which he said he was facing an allegation of malpractice when, in fact, the teacher had been cleared.

But the panel found it did not amount to unacceptable professional conduct.

Image copyright Google Image caption Mr Foden told the hearing he had improved the school's academic results and discipline while in charge

At an earlier hearing in March his deputy had told the panel his boss was often described "as looking like a nightclub bouncer" but "underneath there's a very caring person".

Nearly all staff at the school had signed a letter of support for Mr Foden.

'Damage his reputation'

Jonathan Storey, for Mr Foden, told the hearing in Ewloe, Flintshire, his client had a previously unblemished reputation in his 24 years as head of the school.

He said he "felt some disappointment" at the decision, but respected the judgement.

"It will damage his reputation and his previously high professional standing," he said.

Mr Storey said Mr Foden's misconduct was not malicious, and was "narrow in scope" and "isolated".

The panel said the sanction imposed on Mr Foden would remain on his record for two years.