Image copyright North Wales Police Image caption John Trafford was jailed for 20 weeks and banned from keeping dogs for 15 years

A man has been jailed after he swung his dog above his head by its lead and slammed it into the ground, before kicking and punching the animal.

John Trafford, of Lon Olwen, Kinmel Bay, admitted causing unnecessary suffering to the French bulldog.

Trafford, 39, was jailed for 20 weeks and banned at Llandudno Magistrates' Court from keeping dogs for 15 years.

District judge Gwyn Jones said Trafford's violence towards the animal had been "deliberate and gratuitous".

"No doubt the dog was terrified and was in significant pain as a result of your behaviour," Judge Jones said.

The court heard Trafford had panicked when the dog bolted but his reaction on 19 May was "totally over the top".

Jailing Trafford, the judge said the "extent of the violence" justified the jail term.

A solicitor defending Trafford said he had made no attempt to try and excuse his behaviour and remained "appalled" by it.

The dog was not injured and has been placed with another local family.