Seventy-five people were evacuated from their homes after a large fire broke out at a garage and industrial unit.

Firefighters tackled the blaze involving tyres and cylinders at Pentrechwyth, Swansea, after a callout at about 22:30 BST on Saturday.

A number of businesses were affected and 25 properties were evacuated as a precaution. No one needed hospital treatment.

Two fire crews remain at the scene and an investigation is to be held.

Pentrechwyth Road remains closed on Sunday morning.