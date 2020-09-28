Image copyright Adrian Cable/Geograph Image caption A university spokesman said: "This has been a difficult call"

In-person teaching at a university in Wales has been suspended after a number of students tested positive for coronavirus.

In an email sent to students late on Sunday, Aberystwyth University said its decision was based on "uncertainty" about how far it had spread.

On Sunday Public Health Wales reported five new cases in Ceredigion, which has the lowest rate of infection in Wales.

A university spokesman said: "This has been a difficult call."

During term time, the university's roughly 8,500 students make up about a third of the town's population and are a fundamental part of the local economy.

But like other small university towns, there has been concern locally about an influx of students from across the UK during a pandemic.

In a statement, Public Health Wales' Dr Giri Shankar did not name Ceredigion as one of its "areas of concern".

The university's decision comes a week after it outlined plans to get students into lecture halls, which included using its campus in Llanbadarn Fawr to allow more space for social distancing.

With teaching due to begin on Monday, students received an email after 23:00 BST on Sunday notifying them in-person teaching would not be going ahead as planned due to "the first confirmed cases in our student community".

It is not known how many students have tested positive or whether they live in halls or private accommodation.

The university spokesman added: "We will be making further assessments of how to proceed with our plans to teach in-person as further information is available to us.

"In the meantime, we will continue to monitor the situation and act accordingly in close collaboration with local, regional and national agencies."