Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The first minister is considering changing lockdown rules for those living alone

A more "compassionate" approach for people living alone and under lockdown is needed, an expert has said.

Sian Griffiths said rules should be eased over concerns for people's mental health.

Under local lockdown rules, soon in affect in 11 parts of Wales, people cannot meet other households indoors.

However First Minister Mark Drakeford has said he is considering lifting regulations to allow those living alone to meet other people indoors.

Mr Drakeford said he was "concerned" about people who are unable to mix with others.

Prof Griffiths, who helped lead Hong Kong's investigation into the 2003 Sars virus, backed such a move.

Image caption Sian Griffiths is an emeritus professor at the Chinese University of Hong Kong

"I think he should. My elderly mother is 92 and during the first phase of lockdown she became very isolated and disorientated," she said.

"There are many people like that and they weren't sure what they should be doing.

"If we can have a more compassionate approach, particularly for elderly and vulnerable people living alone, then society will benefit from that.

"Mental health is stressed by Covid and we all need to remember that."

Nearly two-thirds of Wales' population will be under local lockdown when new restrictions come into force in Neath Port Talbot, Torfaen and Vale of Glamorgan from 18:00 BST.

Torfaen council leader Anthony Hunt said the authority had "concerns" for people living on their own who may be isolated.

"I think it's a very good move to do something to allow those people to see one other household," said Mr Hunt.

"But in every single one of the areas that have been lockdown, there are great places for people to go and exercise to get out on their own in the outside. I would encourage people to look what is on their doorstep."