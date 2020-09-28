Wales

Man dies in van crash on A40 near Carmarthen after leaving car

  • 28 September 2020
junction on A40 Image copyright Google
Image caption The man left his car following an earlier collision

A man was killed when he was struck by a van moments after abandoning his car on a dual-carriageway.

Police believe the 20-year-old man left his Seat car after a single-vehicle crash on the A40 near Carmarthen just before 21:40 BST on Saturday.

Moments later he was hit by a VW Transporter further along the westbound carriageway, near the Llangynog junction, Dyfed-Powys Police said.

The force has appealed for witnesses to either incident to come forward.

