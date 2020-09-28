Man dies in van crash on A40 near Carmarthen after leaving car
- 28 September 2020
A man was killed when he was struck by a van moments after abandoning his car on a dual-carriageway.
Police believe the 20-year-old man left his Seat car after a single-vehicle crash on the A40 near Carmarthen just before 21:40 BST on Saturday.
Moments later he was hit by a VW Transporter further along the westbound carriageway, near the Llangynog junction, Dyfed-Powys Police said.
The force has appealed for witnesses to either incident to come forward.